This is stage one in the One Umbrella logo design project. The Alba font was used here, and I did a little bit of **extensive** color theory research. (a google search). Anyways, looking at the shot now, I see all kinds of mistakes like the weight of the stroke on the top part... But I'll fix that in the next shot. Stay Tuned!