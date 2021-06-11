Kofi Hair-Ralston

One Umbrella Logo

One Umbrella Logo charity nonprofit figma design icon illustration vector branding graphic design logo alba umbrella
This is stage one in the One Umbrella logo design project. The Alba font was used here, and I did a little bit of **extensive** color theory research. (a google search). Anyways, looking at the shot now, I see all kinds of mistakes like the weight of the stroke on the top part... But I'll fix that in the next shot. Stay Tuned!

