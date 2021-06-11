REQUEST - Modern display font

Request is a bold and authentic display font. It celebrates abstract shapes in all their eclectic beauty. This font will look truly outstanding in a wide range of contexts.

Featured :

Accents (Multilingual characters)

PUA encoded

Numerals and Punctuation (OpenType Standard)

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13321/request.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/request/