Lenny & Larry's Website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With a huge B2B business, Lenny & Larry's sought us out to better cater their online presence towards direct consumers. Previously on a custom proprietary setup, making changes to their site was arduous and cost-prohibitive. With an ambitious two-month timeline, we completely redesigned the look and feel from scratch and topped it off with a custom Shopify Plus build that hits all the right sweet spots.