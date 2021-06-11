Hafizh Rizki Pohan

Connect Effect Logo

This logo represents connection and make a improvement effect. The connection is related to the colors of the logo. The red color represents to a passions. The light blue represents to health.

See full presentation on my behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/121248751/Connect-Effect-Logo

Interested to make a logo or brand identity design with me?
Let's talk about your project
hafizhpohan@gmail.com

