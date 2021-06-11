CMS Dashboard for Financial Advisors

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi :) This is my first shot!
The aim was to create a concept dashboard screens
of web-based Client managment application for financial advisors.
The dashboard should allow financial advisers to edit Client’s account and manage thier funds & investments. It was important to create an interface that is aesthetically pleasing, modern, and functional.
If you want to see a little bit more, go to my behance profile and check it out:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120816321/CMS-Dashboard-for-Financials-Advisors
Thanks for watching :)