Kamil Waszewski

CMS Dashboard for Financial Advisors

Kamil Waszewski
Kamil Waszewski
  • Save
CMS Dashboard for Financial Advisors app blue desktop financials dashboard ux design
Download color palette

Hi :) This is my first shot!

The aim was to create a concept dashboard screens
of web-based Client managment application for financial advisors.

The dashboard should allow financial advisers to edit Client’s account and manage thier funds & investments. It was important to create an interface that is aesthetically pleasing, modern, and functional.

If you want to see a little bit more, go to my behance profile and check it out:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120816321/CMS-Dashboard-for-Financials-Advisors

Thanks for watching :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Kamil Waszewski
Kamil Waszewski
Like