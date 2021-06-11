Daily ui 06 | User Profile

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Daily ui 06
Design a user profile and be mindful of the most important data, names, imagery, placement, etc. Is it for a serious profile? A social profile? (It's up to you!)
Tried to work on my Experience section on LinkedIn to make more simple and to the point .
What do you think of the out come so far
ps: there is a typo mistake in the design supposed to be daily ui 06 not 05 😄
.
.
.
.
.
#dailyui #ui #ux #userexperience #web #figma #challenge #daily #gooddesign #muhammadfalir #muhammadensan