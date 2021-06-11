Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fuat Berke Gültekin

IMDB Redesign

Fuat Berke Gültekin
Fuat Berke Gültekin
  • Save
IMDB Redesign web design redesign interface design app design product design user experience user interface design visual design graphic design ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi 👋🏻

Today's Work: IMDB Redesign🚀

Hope you like it ❤️

You can reach the full version of the project from this link.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121348375/IMDB-Redesign

Fuat Berke Gültekin
Fuat Berke Gültekin

More by Fuat Berke Gültekin

View profile
    • Like