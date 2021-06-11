Hansani Tharaka

Online Clothing Brand Web Application Design

Hansani Tharaka
Hansani Tharaka
  • Save
Online Clothing Brand Web Application Design reactjs website web design photoshop ui interface
Download color palette

This project was completed as our Third-year group project as a fully functional shopping site. As the Designing idea was picked up from a template available online, the development of the interfaces was solely done by me.

All the images I have used are taken from the above-mentioned template.

Original Template:
https://demo.uix.store/sober/?utm_source=switcher

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Hansani Tharaka
Hansani Tharaka

More by Hansani Tharaka

View profile
    • Like