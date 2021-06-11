Yuri Logo Design

I created this design for a contest I won in 99designs!

Yuri is a space startup enabling experiments in microgravity (zero gravity), mainly on the International Space Station, but also on space capsules, rockets or parabolic flights. Their customers are scientists or companies that want to run experiments or production in microgravity."

Yuri (Yuri Gagarin) was the first human going in space!

This is the link to the company's new website!

https://www.yurigravity.com/

Link to more projects in Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/106391409/Logo-Designs