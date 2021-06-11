Yuri Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this design for a contest I won in 99designs!
Yuri is a space startup enabling experiments in microgravity (zero gravity), mainly on the International Space Station, but also on space capsules, rockets or parabolic flights. Their customers are scientists or companies that want to run experiments or production in microgravity."
Yuri (Yuri Gagarin) was the first human going in space!
This is the link to the company's new website!
https://www.yurigravity.com/
Link to more projects in Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/106391409/Logo-Designs