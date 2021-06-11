Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Faysal Hossen Khondoker

BabyDuck Logo Design

Faysal Hossen Khondoker
Faysal Hossen Khondoker
  • Save
BabyDuck Logo Design modern animals logos duck modern logos abstracts logos baby duck logo duck logos animals logos graphic design mascot logos minimalist logo creative logos unique logos logos logo brand design logo design modern logo gradient logo logodesign colorful logo branding
Download color palette

BabyDuck Logo Design
Hope you like that, Thank you so much.
Press to Love Button & please don’t forget to follow me!
Thanks for watching it.
------------------------------------------------
"HIRE designer" or text me on my e-mail or here on Dribbble.
👇 CONTACT FOR NEW PROJECT :
Mail: fysalkhondokerr@gmail.com |
WhatsApp: +8801303056040
Thank You.

Faysal Hossen Khondoker
Faysal Hossen Khondoker

More by Faysal Hossen Khondoker

View profile
    • Like