Tail animation "Tragic story"

Tail animation "Tragic story" design cat stylization motion graphics graphic design animation
The main goal of the student work was to study the animation of the tail’s movement and to get the skills of working in the DUIK BASSEL. I desided not to focus only on the task, therefore a mini-story with a tragic ending about chubby cat, which is trying to reach a bowl was created.

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
