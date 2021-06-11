Tail animation "Tragic story"

Trending designs to inspire you
The main goal of the student work was to study the animation of the tail’s movement and to get the skills of working in the DUIK BASSEL. I desided not to focus only on the task, therefore a mini-story with a tragic ending about chubby cat, which is trying to reach a bowl was created.