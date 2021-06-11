Sustainable green energy animation

Trending designs to inspire you
We utilize existing infrastructure of wind and solar parks to operate our edge data centers. By direct feed of local and cheap renewable energy we enable strong synergies and high efficiency. No greenwashing. The real deal. Beautiful HTML 5 animation built with Lottie for the Limebird website landing page.
Contact us if you need design or development
Check our website for more information
