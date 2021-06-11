Jason Whittemore

EcoSmart Logo Design

EcoSmart Logo Design graphic design animation logo typography brand design corporate branding
Logo design for our eco-friendly line of products.

SCOPE OF WORK:
ART DIRECTION
BRAND DESIGN
BRAND STRATEGY
CREATIVE DIRECTION
DESIGN & LAYOUT

Posted on Jun 11, 2021
