Gray Cat - Cheers!

Gray Cat - Cheers! animal pet toast cartoon cheerful happy after work cheers beer character mascot playful fun funny adorable cute gray kitten cat illustration
  1. Gray-Cat_Dribbble_Cheers.png
  2. Gray-Cat_Dribbble_Working-on-Laptop.png
  3. Gray-Cat_Dribbble_Making-a-Video-Call.png
  4. Gray-Cat_Dribbble_Playing-Video-Game.png
  5. Gray-Cat_Dribbble_Having-a-Breakfast.png
  6. Gray-Cat_Dribbble_Sleeping-in-front-of-Laptop.png
  7. Gray-Cat_Dribbble_Talking-to-Viewers.png

The client wanted to use a gray cat character for their website and need various poses consistently (e.g., side profile, same shadow on the ground, etc.). Swipe left to see the various poses and let me know which one you like best. Have a great weekend, guys! :)

Hello, I'm specialized in logo and simple Illustrations.

