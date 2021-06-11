Denis Kondratev

DailyUI 004 - Calculator

Denis Kondratev
Denis Kondratev
  • Save
DailyUI 004 - Calculator calculator watch figma dailyui ui design
Download color palette

This is first time I worked on design for WatchOS #dailyui #004

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Denis Kondratev
Denis Kondratev

More by Denis Kondratev

View profile
    • Like