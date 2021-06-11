Ashley Cossey

The Shake Shack Visual Identity Concept

Ashley Cossey
Ashley Cossey
  • Save
The Shake Shack Visual Identity Concept vector vect icon illustrator design logo design graphic design logo illustration branding
Download color palette

Concept for The Shake Shack, a mobile milkshake bar serving a variety of flavours including alcoholic flavoured milkshakes.

Ashley Cossey
Ashley Cossey

More by Ashley Cossey

View profile
    • Like