Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Édouard Jamin

Mobile SaaS Profile

Édouard Jamin
Édouard Jamin
  • Save
Mobile SaaS Profile account design usage data app mobile saas profile
Download color palette

Made a profile screen for a SaaS B2B mobile app.
The screen features the user's licence, its usage, privacy management and an easy way to reach out to support.

Press 'L' to share the love!

Any feedback is welcome.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Édouard Jamin
Édouard Jamin

More by Édouard Jamin

View profile
    • Like