BEM FT 2019 BANNER, PAMPHLET & COVER
Well, guys, these are some banners, pamphlets, and covers that I designed during yesterday's stewardship to showing the existence and branding events of BEM FT Unila 2019.
See more at
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121331497/BEM-FT-2019-BANNER-PAMPHLET-COVER
Thank you!
Graphic Designer
Maulana Ikhsan Hasibuan