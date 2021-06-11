Referral 2.0

Everyone loves shopping, especially when they get a special promo. But did you know that you can work together with your friends to get more promo on Tokopedia?

Referral is a recurring event in Tokopedia where you share links to your friends. When you click their links, you get coupons. When they click yours, you also get coupons! Your coupons' worth can go up to millions of Rupiah, so make sure you don't miss it every month! (We'll give you a hint: it's usually around payday). This revamp gives the page a fresh, more compact look, making it easier for you to view all the benefits, get product recommendations, and track your coupon progress.

Have you used this feature? What do you think? Tell us in the comments below!