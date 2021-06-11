Farhana Gias

STORIO

STORIO shopping cart logo cart gradient shop logo online shop graphic design logo design illustration branding
Storio is a popular online shop around south Asia. It offers a broad range of products starting from electronics, fashion, home appliances, kid’s items, décor, beauty and health and so on. You can shop via multiple methods as Cash on Delivery, Credit / Debit cards, Mobile Banking and Internet Banking.

