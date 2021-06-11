Location App Explainer Video | 2D Animation

Hello Dribbblers 👋!

Locpin helps businesses improve customer service, reduce cost and improve efficiency by locating their customers faster, cheaper, and more reliably than by using traditional address details. We use a minimalistic aesthetic. Probably large monochrome with some "on brand" colors.

Finally, we got the video that shows some company personality as well as very clearly explain the value proposition. Hope you all appreciate this project the same as our client did.

