Logo Design for Rifiorì

Logo Design for Rifiorì typographic lettering typography graphic design vector logo design branding design branding logo
Logo Design for Rifiorì typographic lettering typography graphic design vector logo design branding design branding logo
Logo Design for Rifiorì typographic lettering typography graphic design vector logo design branding design branding logo
  1. rifiori2.png
  2. rifiori1.png
  3. rifiori3.png

I designed this custom typography logo for an online Italian flower shop called Rifiorì.

Besides the color palette, the client also requested for a small stylized leaf for the accent to better represent the business.
I'm available for new projects! Feel free to message me at contact@johnery.com

See more of my work at https://johnery.com/

