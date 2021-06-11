Artem Velychko
Precise

Design for Sintezia

Artem Velychko
Precise
Artem Velychko for Precise
Hire Us
  • Save
Design for Sintezia branding inteface concept ui typography ux inspiration design
Design for Sintezia branding inteface concept ui typography ux inspiration design
Download color palette
  1. Shot-1.jpg
  2. Shot.jpg

Design for Sintezia - brand of footwear from St. Petersburg. The concept show the page of projects and collaborations with artists. Check those lovely type KRSNA by swisstypefaces and nice pictures from Thisset.

Looking for creative design solutions? We would like to help you! Feel free to precisebranding@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2021
Precise
Precise
We design products that elevate your business
Hire Us

More by Precise

View profile
    • Like