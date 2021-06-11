Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ecommerce Delivery App | 2D Animation

vector sales video explainer video 2d animation illustration motion graphics character animation animation
Hello Dribbblers 👋!

Here is the another Gimps from AST. We created this animation project for AST Drop shipping.The idea was to pack as much energy in it as possible.
To watch complete video follow our Youtube
channel
Hope you all like it guys😊
