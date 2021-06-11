The GiftABox Donation App was created from a common problem people constantly faced but never put a lot of thought into - the problem of easily donating old clothes.

Many people keep changing their wardrobes and piling clothes up with the hope and intention of giving it out someday but due to many reasons, those clothes end up in an incinerator or a garbage dump, further adding to the global waste pollution problem.

World Citizen is a hypothetical organization looking to fix this problem by creating a platform and service (GiftABox) that can help a donor locate the nearest Orphanage home or donation accepting organization around them, pick the clothing items from donors and deliver them, match donors with potential recipients and provide donation banks in street corners.

The Process

The process started with the conduction of user interviews to have a better grasp at the type of product to be designed and built. The user interview provided great insights where I created the Empathy map from and how I identified the pain points and the actors to be involved in the use of the platform. Once these had been identified, I created the user journeys, the user personas, identfied the features I wanted to implement, created a wire frame, lo-fi prototype and then finally a hi-fi prototype.