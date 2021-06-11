Trending designs to inspire you
'Portal To Heaven' paper sculpture is my homage to the mesmerizing domes of ancient Indian temples that truly are a portal to divine dimensions.
Sculpture Dimensions: 23" x 23" x 7"
You can check the entire project here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/Portfolio/Portal-To-Heaven-Paper-Sculpture