Public Transport App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribblers!
Mobility is the top requirement for our everyday lives. No doubts, such a thing as getting from one point to another can’t be a problem these days 🚎. With this in mind, we made our new design shot of a city navigation app – an all-in-one mobile software that helps users to plan routes within a city and pay for tickets.
Laconic, simple, and eye-catching simultaneously – that’s what we wanted our design to be.
Do you think we nailed it? 🤔
Please share your opinion in the comments below, and do not forget to like the post.🙏
Сheck our previous shots on Behance.
Made with ❤️ at Uptech
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@uptech.team
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.