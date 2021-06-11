Public Transport App

Hey Dribblers!

Mobility is the top requirement for our everyday lives. No doubts, such a thing as getting from one point to another can’t be a problem these days 🚎. With this in mind, we made our new design shot of a city navigation app – an all-in-one mobile software that helps users to plan routes within a city and pay for tickets.

Laconic, simple, and eye-catching simultaneously – that’s what we wanted our design to be.

Do you think we nailed it? 🤔

Please share your opinion in the comments below, and do not forget to like the post.🙏

Сheck our previous shots on Behance.

Made with ❤️ at Uptech

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?

Email us at hello@uptech.team