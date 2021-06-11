Basketball Application

Trending designs to inspire you
Basketball is such a huge sport. Top NBA players are admired by people from around the world for their talent, hard work, and amazing plays. NFT-based NBA art is worth millions of dollars, and betting on basketball games is pretty much its own industry. There’s a lot of information to keep up with, so this design is our vision of an all-in-one app for NBA fans, with news, player and match statistics, and other tasty content for basketball enthusiasts. It’s a minimalistic design with easy access to all important information about your favorite teams and the most important headlines to catch up with.
