Onteractive

MyPoint via Mobifone - Mobile App Design

Onteractive
Onteractive
Hire Us
  • Save
MyPoint via Mobifone - Mobile App Design mobile app design e-commerce app user experience user interface loyalty points app design mobile app
MyPoint via Mobifone - Mobile App Design mobile app design e-commerce app user experience user interface loyalty points app design mobile app
MyPoint via Mobifone - Mobile App Design mobile app design e-commerce app user experience user interface loyalty points app design mobile app
MyPoint via Mobifone - Mobile App Design mobile app design e-commerce app user experience user interface loyalty points app design mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Group 962.png
  2. Group 959.png
  3. Group 963.png
  4. Group 961.png

MyPoint is a loyalty points accumulating and trading application brand by MobiFone - one of the leading Telecommunication companies in Vietnam. The app was designed to link many businesses, in all kinds of different fields, to take care of their customers better with shared rewards and help them operate smoother.

Onteractive team worked on product's Branding, UX Research and design, User Interface itself as well as the interactions in order to create truly engaging experience for the app's users.

More here (in Vietnamese): https://www.behance.net/gallery/92855271/My-Point-Mobile-App-Design

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/onteractive/

Onteractive
Onteractive
Designs that enhance the value of tech products ❤️💬
Hire Us

More by Onteractive

View profile
    • Like