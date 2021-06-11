MyPoint via Mobifone - Mobile App Design

MyPoint is a loyalty points accumulating and trading application brand by MobiFone - one of the leading Telecommunication companies in Vietnam. The app was designed to link many businesses, in all kinds of different fields, to take care of their customers better with shared rewards and help them operate smoother.

Onteractive team worked on product's Branding, UX Research and design, User Interface itself as well as the interactions in order to create truly engaging experience for the app's users.

More here (in Vietnamese): https://www.behance.net/gallery/92855271/My-Point-Mobile-App-Design

Follow us: https://www.instagram.com/onteractive/