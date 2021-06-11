Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Byte Chimp

App Marketing | Social Media Marketing | 2D Animation

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp
  • Save
App Marketing | Social Media Marketing | 2D Animation social media sales marketing branding typography illustration vector character animation motion graphics animation
Download color palette

BaSys business offers credit card processing to software partners looking to offer credit card acceptance within their own product. This animation is used on their website and social media channels marketing and spreading awareness. With a simple character style, we created different elements/settings that complimented the visual ideas.
The end result is this sleek, colorful and beautiful-looking animation that the client was really happy with.
To watch complete video follow our Youtube
channel
Hope you all like it guys😊
_____________________
Press "L" to show us your appreciation and comment us your views.
Ready to create your next 2D Animated Video
Want to see more projects?
Visit our Profile and contact us for your upcoming projects.
Follow us on Twitter | Instagram| Youtube

Byte Chimp
Byte Chimp

More by Byte Chimp

View profile
    • Like