'Dusk' Paper Cut Art

handcut kaleidoscope layered art paper cut art paper sculpture illustration
Kaleidoscopic paper cut artwork titled 'Dusk' portraying the beauty of a sunset with geometry and colors.
Art size: 12" x 6.5" x 0.3" (30cm x 16cm x 1cm)
Number of Layers: 22

You can check the entire 'Kaleidoscope' paper sculpture series here, https://www.scaleddimensions.com/kaleidoscope-paper-art

