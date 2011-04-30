✖ Artur Hilger

Krowoloty (Flying Cow-Men)

Krowoloty (Flying Cow-Men) illustration cartoon animals cows bulls danone character design
These are the main characters starring in "Krowoloty" show made for Danone. Meet (from left) Ludwik, 50Centz and Steffen. I have designed all the characters, backgrounds and also directed & animated the show.

Two episodes are here:
http://vimeo.com/13849716
http://vimeo.com/14749423

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
