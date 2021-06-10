Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matt Commons

Special Offer - Daily UI 36

Matt Commons
Matt Commons
Special Offer - Daily UI 36 nike jordan sale
Special Offer - #36 of the Daily UI Challenge.

For this piece, I felt like keeping it very simple and using the power of good photography as the focal point of the design with a strong solid colour.

Hope you like it :)

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Matt Commons
Matt Commons

