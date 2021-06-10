Special Offer - Daily UI 36

Trending designs to inspire you
Special Offer - #36 of the Daily UI Challenge.
For this piece, I felt like keeping it very simple and using the power of good photography as the focal point of the design with a strong solid colour.
Hope you like it :)