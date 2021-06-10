Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Khansa Shaida

Frida | Landing Web Page

Khansa Shaida
Khansa Shaida
Frida | Landing Web Page web illustration ui minimal design
Hi dribbblers !
I made this Personal Website Homescreen for one of my favorite painters 'Frida Kahlo'. She is one of my inspirations. Frida Kahlo reminds me that there is nothing one cannot achieve in life.
I would really apprecciate your valuable feedbacks. :)
If you like my shot don't forget to press L🤍

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
Khansa Shaida
Khansa Shaida

