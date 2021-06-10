Frida | Landing Web Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi dribbblers !
I made this Personal Website Homescreen for one of my favorite painters 'Frida Kahlo'. She is one of my inspirations. Frida Kahlo reminds me that there is nothing one cannot achieve in life.
I would really apprecciate your valuable feedbacks. :)
