Packaging Design - Magnificent Natural Beauty

Packaging Design - Magnificent Natural Beauty
Magnificent Beauty is a natural skin product brand created with nature in mind. The products are especially for women with every color tone and skin type. We have used the pomace of polish fruit, reducing the amount of waste in the environment. Our goal for this project was to create an identity that reflects woman an unique way with their product design.

Beauty and natural skin smoothness is a desire of every women out their. By using the natural approach we have created the perfect natural beauty product to take care of every skin type.

Contact: rehodesign01@gmail.com | Instagram

