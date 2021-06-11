G.eco Servizi - Raccolta Puntuale /03

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Starting from the assets made by Gabriele Calvi for the previous explainer video produced by DEVICE, I designed this video on the collection of recyclable materials, offered by G.eco Servizi.
Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121273471/Geco-Servizi-Raccolta-Puntuale-Explainer-Video
Creative Direction: DEVICE
Lead illustrator: Gabriele Calvi
Layouts and motion : Mauro Mason