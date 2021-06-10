Slack

Looking for freelance conceptual illustrator at Slack

Looking to shake things up this summer? The Creative team at Slack is searching for a conceptual illustrator for a focused week-long sprint. Do you like working with a small team to tell a large story over multiple touch points? Can you sketch and ideate quickly? Are you available in early through mid July? If this sounds like you, then this is your sign. Comment with a link to your portfolio.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
