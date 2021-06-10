Looking for freelance conceptual illustrator at Slack

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Looking to shake things up this summer? The Creative team at Slack is searching for a conceptual illustrator for a focused week-long sprint. Do you like working with a small team to tell a large story over multiple touch points? Can you sketch and ideate quickly? Are you available in early through mid July? If this sounds like you, then this is your sign. Comment with a link to your portfolio.