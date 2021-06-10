Aussie Hairspray Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
For this project, I had to create a continuous design that has no clear front or back for a cylinder product. I chose a hairspray can because it is cylindrical and has a large surface for me to be creative with. Because the Australian wildfires were happening around the time of this project, I was inspired to make a product that would be a special edition and donates to the wildfire relief.
Aussie Hairspray was the perfect choice for this idea, and I made the design continuous with the twisting branch, multiple titles, the bar codes that wrap around it, etc. To make the prototype, I printed the design and used clear glue and double sided tape to adhere it to the original can.