Aussie Hairspray Redesign

For this project, I had to create a continuous design that has no clear front or back for a cylinder product. I chose a hairspray can because it is cylindrical and has a large surface for me to be creative with. Because the Australian wildfires were happening around the time of this project, I was inspired to make a product that would be a special edition and donates to the wildfire relief.



Aussie Hairspray was the perfect choice for this idea, and I made the design continuous with the twisting branch, multiple titles, the bar codes that wrap around it, etc. To make the prototype, I printed the design and used clear glue and double sided tape to adhere it to the original can.