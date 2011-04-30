✖ Artur Hilger

SUPEREXTRA

SUPEREXTRA illustration music sci-fi space stars planet astronaut girl female sexy cover art science fiction
This is the front cover that I have designed for a "futuristic hiphop" music album called "SUPEREXTRA".

