Pigeon E-commerce website.

"Study project: Pigeon E-commerce website design.

An e-commerce website with a mobile app sells B2B and B2C products. With Extra fast delivery and easy return system.

Page displayed:
1. Landing page.
2. Product details.

Key features:
1. Shown categories.
2. Flash sale section.
3. New + Top products.
4. Covid 19 medical equipment."

