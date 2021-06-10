Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Study project: Pigeon E-commerce website design.
An e-commerce website with a mobile app sells B2B and B2C products. With Extra fast delivery and easy return system.
Page displayed:
1. Landing page.
2. Product details.
Key features:
1. Shown categories.
2. Flash sale section.
3. New + Top products.
4. Covid 19 medical equipment."
- AVAILABLE FOR HIRING/PROJECT
Gmail: zahid1line@gmail.com