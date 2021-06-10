Steven M. Caruso

Google Assistant Developer Day

Steven M. Caruso
Steven M. Caruso
  • Save
Google Assistant Developer Day unreal engine google augmented reality ar virtual production virtual set set design programming ue4 3ds max 3d
Download color palette

Stage design and pre-visualization for developer-focused virtual conference keynote stage. The stage was created in Unreal Engine and rendered out for the keynote speakers and their presentations to be composited into.

WINNER: Webby Awards Technology: Virtual & Remote 2021 VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant with Modev and Tool of NA

Steven M. Caruso
Steven M. Caruso

More by Steven M. Caruso

View profile
    • Like