Google Assistant Developer Day

Stage design and pre-visualization for developer-focused virtual conference keynote stage. The stage was created in Unreal Engine and rendered out for the keynote speakers and their presentations to be composited into.
WINNER: Webby Awards Technology: Virtual & Remote 2021 VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant with Modev and Tool of NA