Water Stone

ue4 unreal engine 3ds max interactive 3d
Water Stone is a site-specific installation by Japanese-American artist and designer Isamu Noguchi at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This virtual exhibit is a technical demo by Steven M. Caruso Design Studio and is not commissioned by the Met.

View the interactive experience at smcaruso.squarespace.com/water-stone-demo

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
