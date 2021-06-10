Trending designs to inspire you
Water Stone is a site-specific installation by Japanese-American artist and designer Isamu Noguchi at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
This virtual exhibit is a technical demo by Steven M. Caruso Design Studio and is not commissioned by the Met.
View the interactive experience at smcaruso.squarespace.com/water-stone-demo