New Creative Pep Talk!! "How to Find Your Path by Finding Which Torch to Pick Up with Barry Lee" listen here: creativepeptalk.com/episodes/321
This episode is so deep!! I am so inspired by the depth of Barry Lee’s art and how he puts his whole heart and soul into everything that he makes. If you’re looking for how to find your creative path and need tips on how to put more of your essence into your work, you need to dive into this episode.
This conversation was so moving and inspiring!
