Gamble Game development

slot design casino design slot game design slot game art gamble game art gamble game design double game gamble game risk game game art game design
In the gamble game, players need to guess the color of the next card.

Unlike many slots, in this game each variant is symbolized not only by the red or black button. Two African masks, male and female, are also depicted as opposites.

The black color accompanies the male mask. It has less decor and is more concise. Next to the red button is a brighter female mask. And in the center there is a map directly with the contours of Africa.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/mystical-hammer/

