Find Your Space Campaign

In association with Tulsa County Parks and Recreation, I created over 6 hand-illustrated posters inspired by the National Parks Works Progress Administration posters of the 30’s and 40’s. These posters feature highlights of various Tulsa County parks including LaFortune Park Tennis and Golf, O’Brien Park Baseball, Haikey Creek Trail, Chandler Park Hill, and the Lost City Trail.

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
