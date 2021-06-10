Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
LINART logostudio™

Angliss Bakehouse

LINART logostudio™
LINART logostudio™
  • Save
Angliss Bakehouse minimalist branding bakery modern logo
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
LINART logostudio™
LINART logostudio™

More by LINART logostudio™

View profile
    • Like