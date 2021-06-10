SHAMIM UZZAMAN

ColorWave logo design

SHAMIM UZZAMAN
SHAMIM UZZAMAN
  • Save
ColorWave logo design logo design branding painting logo wave logo minimal logo
Download color palette

Hello there, Hope you all love the concept. It's not for a client.
Any kind of design project contact me - gfxshamim99@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2021
SHAMIM UZZAMAN
SHAMIM UZZAMAN

More by SHAMIM UZZAMAN

View profile
    • Like