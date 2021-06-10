🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Check out this modernized logo of Sydney Plant Market that has a softened-up color pallet giving a fresh feel about the garden nursery. We've incorporated Harbour Bridge in the logo and used text on top and bottom positions to make it eye-catching and aesthetically pleasing to look at. Just for the record: SPM is a 30+ years old business and already had a logo but it needed a modern twist and upgrade. Fullstop took up the challenge and transformed its existing brand mark into a spectacular identity design. ☘️☘️☘️
studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com