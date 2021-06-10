Photographer Website

George Wood

I recently designed a website for a good friend and amazing photographer. Working with such great imagery is very fun! You can read more about the project on my website: https://georgewood.me/work/alasdair-purkis

Posted on Jun 10, 2021
