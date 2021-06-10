Chingari - social networking service

Hey Dribbblers!

Chingari is an Indian social networking service wherein people record and share short video clips. Through this app, users upload videos in more than 20 languages. In these videos, users have options to lip-sync, dance, or voice over movie scenes and comic dialogues. 🎥

The app has in-built filters which create visual effects of videos. Chingari gained a lot of popularity in India after TikTok was banned by the government.

